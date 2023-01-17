YAKASARI UPDATE: Couple was murdered – knife found stuck in husband’s neck

cash, jewellery missing; 2 arrested

As investigations continue into the death of Saraswati Devi Budraj and her husband Subnath Budraj, Regional Commander Shivpersaud Bacchus said the man was found in the liquor store while his wife was found in the living area.

Nephew of the now-dead woman Satish Persaud recalled that he received the news at about 4:15h that his aunt’s house was on fire. Upon arriving at the scene, villagers were seen battling the blaze.

A section of the house damaged by the fire

One of the doors to the house was broken and it was then the bodies were found.

Persaud said the entire upper flat was ransacked. “All the cash and jewelry gone. They are business people; he has this liquor shop and he is a wholesale distributor for DDL,” he told Inews.

In describing the two bodies Persaud said one of the woman’s arms was burnt off while a knife was stuck in the man’s neck. The Commander confirmed that there were also wounds on the man’s neck and chin.

He said that it appeared that the fire was deliberately set to distract investigators from what really occurred.

Meanwhile, at the Yakasari Market which is situated two buildings away, police found spots be blood and a mobile phone. Two persons have since been arrested as investigations continue.