XXXTentacion’s Jamaican Father Shed Tears Playing His Unreleased Song At His Wedding

XXXTentacion’s Jamaican father, Dwayne Onfroy, shed some tears at his wedding seeing his bride and playing one of his son’s unreleased songs.

The hip hop community was plunged into mourning in 2018 when XXXTentacion was murdered at just 20-years-old after he was fatally shot near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach. Dwayne Onfroy, was recently brought to tears at his wedding after he was given a potent reminder of his son’s talent and how much he was loved. Onfroy shared a video of his wife walking down the aisle to an unreleased single by the late rapper.

In the clip, the song seems to be titled “School Globes.” What’s even more inspiring about the story is that he was not aware that his wife would choose one of his son’s unreleased songs, a gesture that brought him to tears.

“So on this day I was surprised by my wife choosing this song to honor me and Jahseh who had died a year prior. From my reaction the song came and started and THEN SHE WALKED INTO THE ROOM..” he shared.

XXXTentacion had his fair share of legal troubles but had a strong fan base. He began trending again recently after fans marked the second anniversary of his diamond single “SAD!” which has sold 10 million units. The certification was announced by Virgin Music Label and Artist Services President Jacqueline Saturn.

The track featured in the wedding was supposed to be on XXXTentaction’s November 2019 album Bad Vibes Forever but was cut from the project after leaking online.

XXXTentaction, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was murdered in an apparent robbery just outside RIVA Motorsports. According to reports, he was shot multiple times in the neck and was in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. on June 18, 2018. Two days after his murder, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Dedrick Devonshay Williams in connection with Onfroy’s murder.

Following his death, his father, who hails from Jamaica, said, “I will mourn my child from Monday to Monday, seven days, and after seven days, I will forever celebrate my child’s life, all he accomplished (and) everything and everyone that he touched.”