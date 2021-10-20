Wyclef Jean Show Love To Jah Cure Who Is Facing Prison Time In Europe

Wyclef Jean show Jah Cure some love on a big stage amid the reggae star facing prison time in Europe.

To say that veteran reggae artiste Jah Cure is having a rough time in the Netherlands is an understatement. The star remains behind bars following an alleged stabbing incident in that country. At least one international artist, Wyclef Jean, is encouraging the well-known dancehall crooner to keep his head up.

Jah Cure has responded to Wyclef’s kind words using Instagram. “Big up @wyclefjean @versustv I love all my fans thank you for the support #wyclefjean #barclaycenter #jahcure #cureagain,” he posted alongside a short video clip of Wyclef’s words at the recent Verzuz ICONZ event, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In another post, also accompanied by a video clip, he said, “GLOBAL LOVE! Sound up! Thank you to the dj and all my fans for the support last night at #BarclayCenter in NY!”

Wyclef, who was the emcee on the night, made it a point to highlight Jah Cure’s ongoing case.

“Look, I don’t know what’s going on, but I need to send a prayer to my brother that’s in Holland, in Amsterdam. Can you play something? DJ, send a note for my brother,” he said. The deejay at the time, Refugee Sound, also showed some respect for the artist by playing his popular track “Never Find.”

The crowd erupted in cheers and whistles when Wyclef prompted: “If you love Jah Cure, hands in the air right now.” This is not his first run-in with the law. Back in 1999, he was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and rape. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

In this latest incident, Jah Cure is accused of allegedly stabbing 45-year-old concert promoter Nicardo ‘Papa’ Blake in the stomach on October 1. He is expected to make an appearance next Monday, October 25. Until then, he remains behind bars.