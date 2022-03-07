World No. 1 Ko Jin-young shatters records in HSBC Women’s World Championship win

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Ko Jin-young shattered yet more golfing records as she won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The South Korean’s final round of 66 saw her break Annika Sorenstam’s 16-year-old LPGA record for the most consecutive rounds in the 60s. Ko has now carded 15 consecutive rounds in the 60s and 30 consecutive sub-par rounds, another LPGA record.

This consistency has enabled the world No. 1 to win a remarkable sixth tournament from her last ten starts; since becoming a member of the LPGA Tour in 2018, she has recorded 13 victories.

“First of all, I’m just proud of myself to record 60s in 15 rounds straight,” Ko said in a press release. “So I’m so happy. I feel amazing right now.”

Despite her record-breaking exploits, it was not an entirely straightforward victory for Ko.

