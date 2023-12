The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Luis Almagro

See full statement issued by Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) Luis Almagro on X (formerly Twitter):

We consider @CIJ_ICJ decision as fundamental in requesting Venezuela to refrain from all provocative, warmongering, and illegal actions that encroach on the established boundaries of Guyana’s territory. The Court’s decision is binding & must be respected by the Venezuelan regime.