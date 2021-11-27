Works progressing on Young Professional Housing Scheme at Prospect, Eccles/Mandela 4 lane road

Works are progressing as planned on an additional 133 young professionals flat and elevated three-bedroom houses at Prospect, East Bank Demerara.

This is according to the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, who visited the site on Friday.

The Minister made an impromptu visit to that location where she noted her satisfaction with the pace at which works are progressing.

Since the commencement of construction of the Young Professional housing units, the demand has skyrocketed, hence the move by the Ministry of Housing and Water-Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) to construct more. A similar project is ongoing at Providence, East Bank Demerara. Also, with works ongoing around the clock on the new Eccles to Mandela concrete highway, the Minister checked with the contractors and site engineers of the CHPA’s Projects Department to ensure proper oversight is being given to the project in keeping with specification and quality controls.

During her visit to that location, Minister Rodrigues said she is impressed with the cement pouring techniques used at the site. Works are ongoing on the highway and the round-about which will link the highway to Mandela Avenue.

The Eccles to Mandela concrete four-lane highway is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and provide ease of access to thousands of commuters between Georgetown and the East Bank of Demerara.

The infrastructural project, which is slated for completion by December 2021, is being undertaken by the Ministry of Housing and Water.