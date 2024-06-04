Works progressing on Leonora’s track and field indoor facility

Significant progress is being made on the new multi-purpose indoor facility at the National Track and Field in Leonora, with the shell expected to be completed by the end of the year.

This facility is notable for being the first of its kind outside of Region Four. It aims to provide a climate-controlled environment for athletes to practice, eliminating issues caused by harsh weather conditions.

Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport, Charles Ramson, mentioned in a recent interview that similar facilities are planned for Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

The Leonora facility will measure approximately 120 ft by 150 ft and support various sports including futsal, indoor cricket, badminton, basketball, and table tennis.

The flooring for the facility has been sourced from the German contracting firm BSW Regopul and will be installed once the roof is completed.

“So, when they are finishing up the exterior, we will be able to put in that flooring and they will do all the markings for all the various sports,” he noted.

In addition to the indoor facility, the ministry has issued tenders for the rehab work on the outdoor field to make it suitable for hosting matches.

Top dressing work is underway to ensure a flat playing surface, which is expected to be completed within a month.

Efforts are also being made to enhance the managerial systems for facility usage requests. Future users will need to inspect the condition of the facility before approval is granted, ensuring the grounds are suitable for their needs. [DPI]