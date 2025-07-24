Works progressing on Diamond-to-Good Success Road

Motorists and commuters using the Lower East Bank corridor will soon experience smoother traffic flow with the near completion of ongoing roadworks.

Based on an update given by Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, a paved surface along the 1.6-kilometre eastern carriageway is expected to be completed by the weekend.

“The commitment is that the contractors are working every day and every night. We intend to, by the end of this week, have hard surfaces so that we can get two lanes of traffic flowing,” Edghill affirmed.

On Thursday, Minister Edghill conducted a site visit along the Diamond to Good Success stretch of the East Bank Demerara corridor. The site visit was intended to inspect the progress of the work being carried out. The road upgrade and expansion are being undertaken by a total of five contractors.

Inconsistent weather conditions have caused some delays, but the Public Works Minister assured commuters that contractors are taking the necessary steps to complete the work promptly.

“We are battling the weather, we are battling the rain. The trucks are battling the traffic, and we are still seeking to work in a safe environment. Our commitment remains, and we want to thank everybody for their patience. And we want to assure them that leadership is being provided at the highest level,” he stated.

Minister Edghill’s visit came as a follow-up to a meeting held on Sunday by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, where commitments were made to fast-track the project.

“On Sunday last, two meetings were held that involved His Excellency. We made some commitments and an undertaking that we will give to the people of Guyana by the end of this week, a hard, paved surface on this [eastern] section of the carriageway, so that the traffic could move more smoothly and rapidly,” the minister said.

The minister also stated that he had issued letters on behalf of the government to each household and business along the corridor, thanking them for their patience and cooperation.

“On behalf of the PPP/C government, I have written a letter and distributed it to every household and every business along the carriageway, apologising for the inconvenience and committing that we will get this fixed,” Minister Edghill explained. [DPI]