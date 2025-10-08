Works on Leonora to Canal Number One highway expected to start before year-end – CH&PA CEO 

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Dr. Martin Pertab, earlier today visited the proposed alignments for two major infrastructure projects — the Leonora to Canal Number One highway and the Schoonord to Wales highway.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director of Projects, Mr. Intecab Indarjeet; Senior Surveyor, Mr. Shabeer Ali; and other technical officers from the CHPA. The visit formed part of ongoing efforts to assess and finalise alignments for critical road links aimed at enhancing connectivity and unlocking housing and development potential along the West Bank and West Coast of Demerara.

Speaking during the site visit, Dr. Pertab emphasised the importance of these new road projects to national development.

He explained that the Leonora to Canal Number One road will serve as an interconnected link to improve accessibility to several active land and housing developments in the region.

“If you were to travel from Leonora to Canal Number One right now, it takes roughly 45 minutes. With this new road, we’re proposing to reduce travel time to approximately seven minutes,” Dr. Pertab stated.

The CEO noted that the project is currently in its design phase. Once the designs are finalised and approved, the CH&PA will move to the tendering stage, paving the way for construction to begin.

“Hopefully, by the end of this year, we’ll be able to start work on this new road,” he added.

The team also visited the proposed alignment for the Schoonord to Wales highway — another strategic infrastructure initiative intended to enhance accessibility and spur development in surrounding communities. Dr. Pertab explained that the project is not only about easing travel but also about supporting future growth.

“It’s important that we focus on development. This alignment will enhance access to existing communities in the area and support the expansion of new housing zones,” he said.

He further outlined that the second phase of the project will extend from Wales to Sand Hill, a move expected to open up additional housing areas and support the Government’s commitment to constructing 40,000 homes.

Both projects align with CH&PA’s broader mandate to improve infrastructure, expand housing opportunities, and foster sustainable community development across Guyana.