Women’s CPL: Devine century in vain as Royals complete heist

By Brandon Corlette

Guyana Amazon Warriors Women suffered a six-wicket defeat to the Barbados Royals Women in match one of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown Barbados, Sophie Devine’s blistering 103 was not enough as Royals chased down the Warriors’ 166.

Royals ended victorious on 169-4, winning with two balls to spare. Warriors posted 166-2 in their alloted 20 overs batting first.

In the chase, Royals had a cautious start, scoring 36 runs in the power play without losing a with openers Hayley Matthews (23) and Gaby Lewis standing tall. Warriors did not give too much away, and off-spinner Karishma Ramharack was rewarded with the wicket of Matthews at 40-1 after 6.2 overs.

Warriors got only one wicket in the first 10 over of the Royals innings, but the Barbadian franchise posted only 68 in the first half. The spinner from India, Shreyanla Patil was still acclimatizing as she was taken for 21 runs in her first two overs.

Cherry-Ann Fraser was introduced late in the innings, and she had a wicket in her first over. Gaby Lewis looked set for a fifty, but she played one shot too many as she was bowled for 47 from 35 balls. She hit eight fours in a lone hand.

Two wickets fell with the score on 93 runs but Laura Harris threatened with some stunning hits. She struck 30 from 12 balls but was dismissed by the impressive Devine at 131-4 in 15.4 overs. The Warriors death bowling proved costly, and the Royals middle-lower order capitalized.

South African Shabnim Ismail bowled a brilliant penultimate over that cost only three runs, to swing the game back in Warriors’ favor. Royals required nine in the final over, with Bates task with the responsibility. International player Erin Burns took Royals across the line in a thrilling finish with her unbeaten 27.

Earlier, Guyana Amazon Warriors Women won the toss and opted to bat first. Barbados Royals women found it difficult to make early inroads, as the Kiwi pair showed class and experience. Under glorious sunshine at the beautiful Kensington Oval, Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine took Warriors to 50-0 in the power play.

Royals were not as clinical in the field early on, but Harris took a good catch to remove Bates for 23, with Warriors cruising at 69-1 in nine overs. At the half-way stage, the Guyanese franchise were 71-1 in 10 overs with captain Stafanie Taylor partnering a fired-up Devine.

The 33-year-old Devine reached his fifty in 41 balls, displaying strength across the ground. Royals did not cling to to all their chances, and Taylor was getting into her own. The duo breached this fifty-run stand in 41 balls for the second wicket.

Taylor, who was also dropped eventually was caught at the wicket for 22 fro, 26 balls, off Qiana Joseph. Natasha McLean, batting at number four, slammed her first ball over mid-wicket for a six, to keep the momentum on the Warriors side, after Taylor departed with the score on 131-2 in 17.2 overs.

Devine cotninued in her brutal fashion, hitting Aaliyah Alleyne for her third maximum. In the final over of the game, Devine went bang, hitting 14 runs in three balls to go to her century in style. She struck Joseph for a six over wide-long-off to finish unbeaten on 103 from 64 balls. The New Zealander hit 10 fours and five sixes as Warriors ended on 166-2 in their alloted 20 overs.

McLean needed unbeaten on 13 from eight in a solid batting effort. Amanda-Jade Wellington had 1-28 in her four overs. The Massy Women’s CPL will continue on Saturday September 2. Barbados Royals Women will play Trinbago Knight Riders from 16:00h Eastern Caribbean time.