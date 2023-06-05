Women’s 2023 CPL final to take place in Trinidad

Shamfa Cudjoe, TT’s Minister of Sport and Community Development and Natalie Black-O’Connor, CPL’s Head of Branding and Hospitality celebrate the WCPL final coming to Trinidad & Tobago

The final of the 2023 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will take place in Trinidad & Tobago on Sunday 10 September. The second season of the WCPL will see an expanded scheduled of seven matches with each of the three teams playing four group games with the top two qualifying for the final.

The tournament gets underway on 30 August and the three teams taking part are Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors. The teams will feature the best talent from across the Caribbean and some of the best international cricketers from around the world.

Pete Russell, CEO of the Caribbean Premier League, said: “We are hugely excited to have an expanded WCPL schedule for 2023 and we are grateful to the government of Trinidad & Tobago for their support in helping to grow the tournament in 2023. We are very much looking forward to seeing one of these three fantastic teams lift the WCPL trophy in Trinidad & Tobago on 10 September.

Minister of Sport and Community Development, the Honourable Shamfa Cudjoe, stated, “Once again, the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is pleased to partner with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as we get ready to host the final match of the 2023 Women’s CPL. The hosting of this game comes at an opportune time as it strategically aligns with the goal of the Ministry’s ongoing Pink Reign TT campaign, which speaks to promoting women and girls in sport. This not only allows Trinidad and Tobago to showcase the true spirit of the Caribbean by bringing together cricket enthusiasts from around the world, but it also serves as a testament to the Government’s commitment to encourage women and girls to live a healthier, more active lifestyle. This year, we look forward to working hand in hand with CPL and other key stakeholders to ensure a seamless and unforgettable experience for all participants and attendees.”