Women in focus: Altheia Bunbury’s business showcases her Indigenous roots

Altheia Bunbury

Back in 2016, Altheia Bunbury was searching for apparel that showcases Indigenous culture, but her hunt proved futile. Then an idea popped up, and she decided to pursue the thought, which materialised into a business.

Bunbury is the owner of A.B Prints, located at the Plaisance Market, ECD. This business customises T-shirts through screen printing, and customises cups and aprons among other items that suit the customers’ needs.

Born at Kamarang in Region Seven, Bunbury told Guyana Times she possesses a creative touch, and while she had little experience in screen printing, she decided to research and pursue the idea.

“I wanted something a bit more modern but it still must showcase the Indigenous culture, but there was nowhere I could find something of that ntature,” she said. “There was no shop or no business offering Indigenous-inspired prints,” she added.

She said she contacted someone who had experience in screen printing, and after printing her designs, she shared them on the social media platform Facebook.

“A lot of persons messaged me and they wanted what I was selling,” she added.

She said in 2017 she decided to participate in the Indigenous Month Celebrations at the Sophia Exhibition Complex, and all her products were sold out. “So that motivated me to continue, and then persons were requesting their own designs, and things got a bit hectic,” the mother of two added.

She said she went back and forth trying to fill their demands while working along with the persons whom she had contracted to undertake the actual printing.

Bunbury, who lives at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, where she runs another business with her husband, completed a Diploma in Communication Studies at the University of Guyana prior to starting her business. Soon after starting her business in 2017, she restarted her studies to complete the degree programme in communication studies at Turkeyen.

Products

She said that soon after restarting her studies, she decided to place more emphasis on her business. “I decided to import my own equipment to do the printing. It was a bit of an investment, and I thought that this is something I would be doing for the long term,” she added.

She said she has since expanded her business to taking orders for additional occasions, such as birthdays and such events. “My main customers are persons requesting Indigenous prints, but I also cater for others and various occasions”, she iterated.

Bunbury says that her husband and her friends in the city and in the hinterland have been her main supporters.

She said her mother passed away some 18 years ago when she was a child, while her father has been a miner for decades. But according to this determined young woman, her entire family circle has been by her side ever since childhood.

As regards challenges she faces, she noted that there are persons who request bulk orders, and this can be time-consuming to meet their deadlines. “Managing the number of orders can be hectic, “she said.

She said her materials are ordered via online shipping entities, and receiving them on time can be a challenge. “I do not always advertise on social media, but (on) my WhatsApp account, where I share a lot of my work,” she said.

As regards the future, Bunbury has said she is looking to find a permanent location in the city, where persons can walk in and make purchases. She said she also plans to increase the promotion of the products she can offer besides her Indigenous line, but this hinges on when she secures a permanent location downtown.

At the same time, the young entrepreneur is pursuing her educational goals as she matches her accomplishments in business with her potential in academics.