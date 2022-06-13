Woman Who Was With Trouble At Time Of Murder Getting Death Threats

The woman who was with rapper Trouble on the night he was murdered is speaking out, saying she has been getting death threats.

As the Atlanta rapper’s fans come to grip about his untimely death, the woman at the center of the situation surrounding his killing is speaking publicly for the first time. After news of his death broke, the woman, who has been identified as an up-and-coming rapper name Rissa Royce, disabled her Instagram account.

In a statement posted on her Instagram Story, Royce stated that it wasn’t an easy decision to return to Instagram, but she wanted to clear up some of the false narratives being circulated. She also revealed she has been getting threats in the aftermath of what has been a very traumatizing situation for her.

“I don’t like the evil things that’s being said about me all the false narratives, & the threats, I don’t have nothing to prove to social media to the ones that know me personally know my heart is gold & my story will be told…this situation has mentally messed me up & traumatized me,” she wrote.

While she didn’t elaborate on the nature of the threats she has been getting, Royce says her story will be shared. Perhaps she is considering doing interviews to clear what has been said. Initial reports suggest that Royce was injured during the attack and was taken to the hospital. She did not speak on those reports.

According to the police report, Trouble was in bed at her apartment when her ex-boyfriend Jamichael Jones broke down the door and shot the rapper, who passed away at the scene. Jones turned himself in to police on June 7th after police released his name and photo as a person of interest for the murder. A judge denied him bond at his pre-hearing and set his first court hearing for the case for June 15th.

As for Trouble, thousands of fans and close celebrity friends like Boosie Badazz showed out in Atlanta for a vigil last week. Admirers of the artist shared tributes and called for an end to gun violence.