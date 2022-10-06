Woman suspected of trafficking a 14-Y-O girl nabbed at Bartica stelling

Following a lead after receiving information of a juvenile being trafficked, police officers proceeded to the Bartica Stelling where they contacted a 35-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl who had just disembarked an incoming speedboat.

The incident occurred at around 13:30hrs on Wednesday. The woman, a housewife of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and the teen of Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE, were taken to the Bartica Police Station.

A search was conducted on the woman and her belongings where a quantity of marijuana was discovered. The quantity of ganja was weighed in her presence and amounted to 438 grams. The woman was placed into custody.

Meanwhile, the 14-year-old girl was interviewed during which she revealed that she and the 35-year-old woman are friends.

The girl said she was told by the woman that she was being taken to Blue Mountain Backdam to work at a shop to sell alcoholic beverages.

A Child Care and Protection Officer was notified along with the TIP unit at CID Headquarters and an investigation is underway.

The 14-year-old girl is currently with the Child Care and Protection Agency as investigations continue.