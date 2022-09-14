Woman stabs man to neck during row

An argument over a phone call led to a 27-year-old man being stabbed to his neck by his lover.

Injured is Linden Davidson of Evan Street, Charlestown, Georgetown. Reports are that he was stabbed to his neck on Monday evening by his partner at about 22:00h following a row over her receiving a phone call.

According to Police, Davidson and the suspect shared an intimate relationship, and at about 22:00h on Monday, they were at home when the suspect received a phone call and an argument ensued between them over a male calling her phone.

During the argument, the suspect reportedly armed herself with a knife and dealt the victim one stab to his neck.

Reports further disclosed that the victim escaped the attack by jumping onto a bicycle and riding to the Ruimveldt Police Station. He was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Police on Tuesday said that the man’s condition is listed as critical.

Meanwhile, the suspect was later arrested and is at the Ruimveldt Police Station assisting with investigations.