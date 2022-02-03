Woman robbed by armed bandits during home invasion

A 34-year-old woman of Zeelugt New Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was during the wee hours of today robbed by two armed bandits who invaded her home.

The woman said she was asleep at around 02:00h when she was awoken by a strange noise in her home.

When she got up, the two perpetrators were at her bedside. The bandits then began demanding money, and out of fear, the woman handed over $500,000 in cash.

The suspects then ran out of the bedroom and made good their escape in an unknown direction.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations are in progress.