Woman killed in freak accident at Gafoors

Dead: Cindy Jattan

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a female employee attached to the Gafoors, Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) facility.

The woman has been identified as Cindy Jattan.

The fatal workplace accident occurred this afternoon. Initial reports are that a rack within the company’s window factory fell onto the woman, causing her to receive injuries.

She reportedly succumbed to those injuries on her way to seek medical attention.

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.