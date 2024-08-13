Woman killed in Experiment accident

A woman who was riding an electric motorcycle was this morning killed in an accident at Experiment, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Sheron Munroe died whilst receiving treatment at the Fort Wellington Hospital – where she was taken in an unconscious condition flowing the crash.

Police said the accident involved motorcar PAE 6334 which was being driven by Shamaul Sahadeo.

According to the police report, the motorcar was proceeding along the roadway behind the electric cyclist when it crashed into the rear of the motorbike.

As a result, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and further collided with a lamp post on the side of the road while the women fell off the bike and onto the road surface.

She was immediately rushed to the hospital by public-spirited citizens where she was being treated but succumbed to her injuries within 90 minutes.

The driver of the motorcar along with an occupant who was in the vehicle were also taken to the hospital for treatment.