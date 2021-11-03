Woman grabbed by neck, forced into bushes, raped; suspect confesses

A 21-year-old woman from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) was on Tuesday evening attacked and raped as she was walking along a street.

The incident occurred at around 18:15h and the male suspect has since been arrested.

Reports are that as the woman was walking along the street, the suspect approached from behind, grabbed her by the neck and threw her into a bushy drain. There, he reportedly forcibly raped her.

During the ordeal, the victim managed the bite the perpetrator and escape.

A report was made to the police and she was escorted to the hospital.

“The suspect was thereafter arrested and told of the offence and he admitted and was placed into custody pending charges,” a statement from the police noted.