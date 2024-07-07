Woman found dead with gunshot to the head at Diamond

The body of a so far unidentified woman was discovered earlier today on the road leading to the New Diamond Development Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Police suspect that the woman, who has a gunshot wound to her head, was murdered.

Investigations revealed that workers from a construction company were in two vehicles going to refuel the company’s Excavator, which is used to construct a bridge in the New Diamond Developing Housing Scheme when they observed the lifeless body of a female lying face down on the roadway that leads into the scheme.

According to the police, the body was clad in a white jersey with a female photograph on the front, black jeans, and a pair of black pumps. A tattoo of a butterfly was seen on the victim’s right arm. Her head was in a pool of blood.

Detectives processed the scene, and a 9mm spent shell was found about ten feet away from the woman’s head. A cell phone was found next to the body. The body was examined, and what appeared to be a gunshot wound was seen at the back of her head.

The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.

Investigations continue.

 