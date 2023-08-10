Woman drowns after falling off Leguan Stelling

Dead Rabonie Sahoye

A 36-year-old woman reportedly drowned after falling off the Leguan Stelling in Region Three (Essequibo-Island-West Demerara) last week.

The dead woman has been identified as Rabonie Sahoye of Lot 4 La-Bagatelle, Leguan Island. The incident occurred around 17:00h last Friday.

Reports are that Sahoye, accompanied by her husband, left their Leguan home to transport an individual to Parika via their speed boat.

However, later that evening, at approximately 20:30h, the woman’s family received a call informing them that Sahoye had fallen overboard at the Leguan Stelling.

A family member related to this publication Sahoye’s husband told them that after returning from Parika, Sahoye had attempted to secure the boat by stepping onto the Stelling. Unfortunately, she lost her footing and slipped into the water.

Her husband immediately jumped into the river in an attempt to rescue Sahoye, but his efforts proved futile.

The relative mentioned that despite being advised against making the drop-off due to the lateness of the hour, Sahoye still proceeded with the trip.

The family immediately launched a search on Friday night for the woman. During the search, however, they received a call that Sahoye’s body had been found around 12:30h on an island beach by a local resident.

Upon reaching the area, Sahoye was positively identified by her family. Subsequently, her remains were transported to Ezekiel Funeral Home and Parlour.

A post-mortem examination conducted on the body revealed that Sahoye had died due to asphyxiation caused by drowning.