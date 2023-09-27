Woman caught trying to smuggle ganja into Camp Street prison

A 21-year-old woman of ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown was busted attempting to smuggle ganja into the Camp Street Prison in Georgetown.

The woman was held at around 14:15hrs today, after she went to the prison to drop off an item for inmate, Akeem Edwards.

Upon her arrival at the prison, a search was conducted during which authorities unearthed the drugs in a plastic bag, hidden in the sole of a sneaker she had intended to provide to the prisoner.

The suspect was told of the allegation, cautioned, arrested and then escorted to the Albertown Police Station to be processed.

