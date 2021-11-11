Woman caught on camera stealing $125,000 denies committing the act

A 23-year-old woman has been taken into police custody after she allegedly stole some $125,000 from a package that was meant for another person.

The incident occurred on Sunday at the Oasis Service Centre, North Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

On the day in question, the victim’s husband sent her a package containing a number of items including the cash.

The package was delivered at the Service Centre, which operates as a transfer business for persons who live in the area. But when the woman went to the cashier to enquire about it, the cashier was not there.

When she returned the following morning, the package was found in the kitchen at the Service Centre. Upon retrieving and opening same in the presence of some employees, the woman discovered that the cash was missing.

A report was then made at Annai Police Station. The workers were interviewed and a review of security cameras found that the cook had committed the act.

When contacted and told of the allegation, the woman denied but claimed she is willing to repay the victim. She was arrested and placed into custody pending charges.