Woman arrested over 912 grams of marijuana

A 55-year-old woman identified as Debra Perreira has been arrested after she was caught with marijuana in her possession.

The discovery was made when officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Wednesday conducted a search operation at Lot 6 Ketley & Drysdale Streets, Charlestown Georgetown.

During this operation, the officers discovered suspected cannabis at the location.

The woman, who resided there, was escorted to the CANU Headquarters where the narcotics was tested and confirmed to be cannabis, with a total weight of 912 grams.