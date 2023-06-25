Woman arrested after 22lbs of ganja found at Lethem property

The suspect and the cannabis found at her property in Lethem

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) have seized a quantity of cannabis at Tabatinga, Lethem in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) on Saturday.

CANU said that its officers conducted an operation at a premises in Tabatinga during which a search was carried out in the presence of the property owner. This led to the discovery of nine plastic-wrapped parcels of suspected cannabis.

One of the parcels of cannabis found

The owner, Lorlyne Nadine Jefferys, was arrested and escorted to the Lethem Police Station along with the suspected drugs.

The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and amounted to approximately 10 kilograms (about 22 lbs).

According to CANU the cannabis found at the suspect’s property has a street value of approximately GUY $3M.

Investigations are ongoing.