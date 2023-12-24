Woman, 2 children die in Christmas morning fire

A woman and her two young nieces have perished in an early Christmas morning fire at Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Dead is Kezia Bailey and her two nieces; their names and ages are not yet known.

The fire erupted at around 02:00hrs.

Based on reports received, the two children who resided in Georgetown travelled up to the mining town to spend the holiday with their aunt.

Their bodies were found near the back door of the house suggesting that they were trying to get out during the ordeal.

Inews will provide more details as it becomes available.