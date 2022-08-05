Wiz Khalifa Apologize To DJ Community Blames His Emotions On Outburst

Nearly a week after Wiz Khalifa went off on two Los Angeles DJs, the rapper is apologizing for his behavior that has gone viral.

While on the Breakfast Club on Friday morning, Wiz Khalifa apologized for his actions at Poppy nightclub last Friday.

“First of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs in the entire DJ community for my behaviour,” Wiz began. “I do realize that it was a bit much and I’m big enough man to be like, ‘Yo, that shouldn’t have happened, that shouldn’t go down.’ That’s not how business gets handled and that’s not how you get your point across. I apologize sincerely. I didn’t want to piss anybody off.”

According to Wiz Khalifa, he had booked the club for his ‘Multiverse’ album release party, but by the time he arrived, things had already gone south.

“I was booked to be at Poppy for my album release that night,” he said. “It was officially my night. My set was to be five songs. We prepared the set and we put it on the flash drive […] When it came time to be my set, the songs that was gave to him on the flash drive, it was just a real issue with the timing.”

The rapper said that he tried to speak to DJ Mikey Danger that the set was not right but things “got even more unprofessional.”

“Songs were playing in the middle of my songs,” he said. “It was really frustrating. I got emotional. I showed my emotions. That’s mainly what you see in the video. I was definitely out of line and touching the young man’s hat and doing what some people would consider assaulting a DJ. That’s not in my character and that’s not how I handle things. That’s not excusable. It’s not defendable in any way, shape or form,” the rapper said as he referenced his actions.

Wiz added that he has made efforts to personally apologize to the DJ but has not reached him. He added that he understands if the DJ wants to boycott his music despite his apology.

Earlier this week, Danger spoke out against the actions meted out to him by Wiz Khalifa and said he will continue to focus on playing music and curating experiences for fans.

“What happened at Poppy last Friday was very unfortunate and I’m still internally processing everything that was said and done to myself and my team,” he wrote. “We love what we do and will always work to create a great experience at these parties for everyone in attendance.