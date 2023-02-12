Windsor Forest man perishes after being trapped in burning house

Black Immigrant Daily News

Inset: Dead Rajendra Mohabir perished in a mid-afternoon fire that destroyed his Windsor Forest home

A Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara (WCD) resident, Rajendra Mohabir called “Slowie”, perished in a mid-afternoon fire after he was trapped in the burning house.

INews was told that the man thought his grandchild was left behind in the house and ran back inside, where he ended up being trapped in the lot 194 7th Street, Windsor Forest, house.

After hours of searching, firefighters eventually found a small portion of Mohabir’s charred remains, which were escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home.

Mohabir lived with his wife and two sons.

The two-storey building housed a popular grocery store and a Church on the bottom flat while the top flat was the living quarter.

One of the sons is a pastor, Paul Mohabir, and was in the Church preparing for the afternoon service with other members at the time when the fire started.

A Church member told this publication that there was a low voltage in the area followed by a power outage. It was when the power was restored that a loud explosion was heard and sparks were seen.

The church members ran out of the building and Pastor Paul when upstairs to get his parents. At the time, the upstairs was already filled with smoke but he managed to drag his mother out of the building and his father followed.

However, the elder Mohabir returned to the building thinking his grandchild, who was visiting with his mother (the deceased’s daughter), was left inside. The child had already gotten out with his mother.

Mohabir tried to get back outside but ended up being trapped in the burning house, which eventually caved in and collapsed.

The fire spread rapidly throughout the house and completely destroyed the two-storey building.

INews was told that Pastor Paul sustained burn injuries on his hands. He along with his mother and brother, who were left traumatised, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn, Education Minister Priya Manickchand and Minister within the Public Works Minister Deodat Indar were at the scene to comfort relatives, friends and worshippers.

NewsAmericasNow.com