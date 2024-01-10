WIIN App to facilitate sales for women-owned businesses with new feature

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud

Women-owned businesses will soon have the option to sell their products on the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) App with the addition of a new point-of-sale feature.

The new feature will consist of a modern avenue to generate profits adding to its present benefit of creating visibility for approximately 1000 women-owned businesses.

The free platform is simple and easy to use by both vendors and consumers.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud has explained that the much-needed upgrade aims to ensure women continue to benefit from the requisite tools provided by the app to market their products and services for their entrepreneurial ventures.

Dr Persaud made the remarks while speaking to journalists last Wednesday, at an end-of-year press conference held at the ministry’s headquarters, Water Street, Georgetown.

“This in addition to becoming a point of sale will generate a number of other business ideas, which I hope will centre around things like transportation, delivery to name just two of them,” Minister Persaud underscored.

Some products and services provided in the WIIN app include e-commerce, automotive/repairs, entertainment, consultations, food, clothing, crafts, and more.

Similarly, the ministry’s business incubator in conjunction with the WIIN app was conceptualised to ensure women are on the path to financial stability.

Its core mission is to create an easy transition for WIIN graduates, who are aspiring entrepreneurs to start up their businesses by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and resources for their entrepreneurial ventures.

To achieve this, the incubator hosts business clinics, a vital platform where participants are exposed to the nuances of entrepreneurship.

Business owners have the opportunity to display their products on the shelves of the business incubator located at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John, East Coast Demerara.

Persons interested in utilising the ministry’s platform can do so online at https://wiin.gov.gy or by downloading the app.