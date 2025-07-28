Wiese named Captain of St Lucia Kings for 2025 CPL campaign

St Lucia Kings Head Coach Daren Sammy has announced that veteran South African all-rounder David Wiese will lead the defending Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions in the 2025 season.

In a video message posted on social media, Sammy, the franchise’s most iconic figure and namesake of the Daren Sammy Stadium, confirmed Wiese’s appointment ahead of the team’s opening match on August 23 at home in Gros Islet.

“Hello St Lucia Kings fans, CPL 2025 is almost here, and it’s time for you to know who will lead us in our title defence of 2025, and it’s no other than David Wiese,” Sammy declared. “Someone who’s part of the family, who’s been with us over a number of years, put in some excellent performances throughout the years. We cannot wait to start our first home game.”

Wiese, known for his powerful hitting and crafty seam bowling, has been a consistent contributor for the Kings in recent seasons and played a key role in their historic title win in 2024. His experience and calm leadership have made him a fan favourite and a respected figure in the dressing room.

Sammy also issued a rallying cry to the fans ahead of the new campaign, urging them to turn out in their numbers to support the team and its new captain at the Daren Sammy Stadium, affectionately dubbed “The Blue Fortress” by supporters.

“We know St Lucia Kings fans are the best fans. You will come out at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and paint it blue as you support our new captain and the St Lucia Kings team this season,” he said. “Get your tickets, 23rd – we’re looking to see you at home. Let’s make it a grand occasion.”

Wiese becomes the latest in a line of high-profile leaders for the Kings, who are aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back CPL titles since the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2017 and 2018.

With the “Biggest Party in Sport” just weeks away, the champions appear locked and loaded, and with Wiese at the helm, St Lucia Kings fans have every reason to believe they’re in for another special season.