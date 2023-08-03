WI win 1st t20 against India

West Indies secured a win by four runs in the First t20 Match against India on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad. West Indies took full opportunity with the new bail after winning the toss and elected to bat.

Captain Rovman Powell scored 48 runs from 32 balls with three 6’s and 4’s with a strike rate of 150. This was followed by Nicholas Pooran who made 41 runs with a strike rate of 120.58 comprising of two 4’s and 6’s.

However, after some power-hitting, the Indians managed to restrict the West Indians to 149 for six with two wickets each for Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal. Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav did not miss out on the action as also took one wicket apiece.

In reply, India did not give up a fight with the game being decided in the final over with the score 145 for 9 within the 20 overs.

Tilak Varma hammered the ball for 39 runs with a strike rate of 177.27 but was not enough to take his team over the line with wicket-taking abilities from the West Indies.

Obed McCoy, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd took two wickets each while Akeal Hosein disturbed the stumps on one occasion.

The second t20 match is set for the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday where the Indian will look to level the 5-match series. The third T20 will also be held at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday, August 8.