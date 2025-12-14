"Ron Robinson was a son of Guyana whose voice became part of our nation’s soul – Pres. Ali Dialysis demand outpaces GPHC's capacity as 246 new patients start treatment US$35M Wismar/Mackenzie bridge 92.3% complete Preparation underway for construction of $4.6B Moruca Regional Hospital First Lady partners with utility companies to expand employment opportunities for persons with disabilities Pedestrian dies after being struck by speeding motorcar on EBE Public Road
Why the US is targeting Venezuela 

14 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Is the United States orchestrating regime change in Venezuela? Could this spark an all-out war?

This week on UpFront, Marc Lamont Hill speaks to Alan McPherson, an author and history professor at Temple University who specialises in US-Latin American relations.

The US is continuing the largest military build-up in Latin America in decades and has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela. US President Donald Trump has also threatened to attack Venezuela by land “very soon”, while the Pentagon continues to strike alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific. At least 87 people have been killed in what human rights groups have called extrajudicial killings and murder.

The Trump administration has made clear that it wants Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro out of power, and has thrown its support behind opposition figure and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado. She supports foreign intervention and wants to privatise Venezuelan oil, leaving many to question how much the ideologies of US politicians and the interests of oil companies are driving the push for regime change inside Venezuela.

 

