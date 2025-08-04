Fmr GTU Head lauds progress in education sector under PPP/C, cautions against unsustainable promises PPP/C delivers development without discrimination - Edghill, Rodrigues tell Tucville CJ dismisses legal challenge to PR electoral system; costs awarded to AG, GECOM APNU calls for evidence of 2020 election rigging attempts - while still withholding its SOPs “You move from surviving under APNU to thriving under PPP/C” – PM Phillips promises ‘higher heights’ in new term Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority office opens in Linden
World News

Why have relations between Trump and Modi nosedived so quickly? 

04 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

The United States has imposed a punitive 25 percent tariff on India.

US President Donald Trump warns that more could follow.

It’s a spectacular change from six months ago, when the leaders of the two nations declared their friendship at the White House.

So what went wrong – and what will happen next?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Brahma Chellaney – Professor of Strategic Studies at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi and a former adviser to India’s National Security Council

Elizabeth Threlkeld – Senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center

Sumantra Bose – Political scientist and professor of International and Comparative Politics at Krea University in India

 

Support us

Related News

15 July 2025

Can Corbyn’s ‘real alternative’ leftist party compete in British politics? 

16 July 2025

Iraq reopens Mosul airport 11 years after ISIL conflict, destruction 

15 July 2025

Two dead in New Jersey as soaked US northeast braces for more rain 

26 July 2025

Pakistan issues glacial floods alert for northwest, heavy rain forecast 