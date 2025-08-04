World News
Why have relations between Trump and Modi nosedived so quickly?
04 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The United States has imposed a punitive 25 percent tariff on India.
US President Donald Trump warns that more could follow.
It’s a spectacular change from six months ago, when the leaders of the two nations declared their friendship at the White House.
So what went wrong – and what will happen next?
Presenter: Dareen Abughaida
Guests:
Brahma Chellaney – Professor of Strategic Studies at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi and a former adviser to India’s National Security Council
Elizabeth Threlkeld – Senior fellow and director of the South Asia Program at the Stimson Center
Sumantra Bose – Political scientist and professor of International and Comparative Politics at Krea University in India
