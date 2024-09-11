White Water agro-processing facility commissioned

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and his team, earlier today, commissioned the White Water Agro-processing facility in Region One (Barima-Waini).

The facility is geared and equipped to boost productivity using modern machines. This will reduce time taken to process while at the same time maintaining the authenticity of the product.

Minister Mustapha encouraged the women’s group to utilise the facility to its capacity and ensure they put efforts to maintain the machines so that it remains productive in the future.