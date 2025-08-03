World News
Where does Trump stand on Israel’s starvation of Palestinians?
03 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Despite some pushback from his party to deal with the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza – especially Israel’s starvation policy – the US governing Republican Party remains unmoved.
Republicans overwhelmingly support Israel’s tactics against the Palestinians, as support for Israel plummets among Independent and Democratic voters.
Trump says he wants more food to reach Gaza via the militarised distribution mechanism, the GHF. But he criticised Western countries that spoke of diplomatic moves, such as recognising Palestinian statehood.
Host Steve Clemons speaks with Republican analyst Mark Pfeifle and Democratic analyst David Bolger on Trump’s political calculations on Middle East policy.
Related News
27 July 2025
Israeli aid airdrop injures Palestinians in north Gaza; Hamas condemns move
28 July 2025
UN report reveals global hunger falls, but food insecurity rises in Africa
29 July 2025
Trump administration moves to nix key finding on greenhouse gas emissions
31 July 2025