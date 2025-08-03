Banks justified in closing accounts tied to US-sanctioned Mohamed; Mae Thomas’ accounts also closed – Jagdeo Digitisation of MMU must be done this year; I don’t want to hear drugs are not available – Pres. Ali PPP/C Govt has employed me &amp; that speaks volumes – Min. Rodrigues on support for LGBTQ+ community "My dream has become reality under PPP/C" - Reg. 2 RHO CWI Rising Stars: Guyana’s Men finish 5th in disappointing campaign Guyana, US deepen cooperation on extradition, criminal justice matters
World News

Where does Trump stand on Israel’s starvation of Palestinians? 

03 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Despite some pushback from his party to deal with the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza – especially Israel’s starvation policy – the US governing Republican Party remains unmoved.

Republicans overwhelmingly support Israel’s tactics against the Palestinians, as support for Israel plummets among Independent and Democratic voters.

Trump says he wants more food to reach Gaza via the militarised distribution mechanism, the GHF. But he criticised Western countries that spoke of diplomatic moves, such as recognising Palestinian statehood.

Host Steve Clemons speaks with Republican analyst Mark Pfeifle and Democratic analyst David Bolger on Trump’s political calculations on Middle East policy.

 

