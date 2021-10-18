What to expect at Apple’s MacBook event

The content originally appeared on: CNN

At a virtual event on Monday at 1 pm ET, the company is expected to unveil two high-end MacBook Pro laptops powered by its next-generation silicon chip. It may also introduce an update to its entry-level AirPods that’s more in line with the features of the AirPods Pro line.

Apple’s event kicks off what promises to be a busy week in tech product launches, with several companies pushing out new gadgets ahead of the all-important holiday season. Later this week, Google will unveil its Pixel 6 smartphone and Samsung is hosting a mysterious press event that the rumor mill didn’t even see coming.

But these products are launching amid ongoing concerns about global component shortages and logistics issues. Apple, in particular, confronted supply constraints earlier this year mainly impacting the iPad and Mac. It’s now reportedly considering cutting its iPhone production goals for the year because of the chip shortage. Apple declined to comment on the report.

There continues to be growing demand for PCs despite the shortages, however. PC shipments, including desktops and notebooks, reached 83.6 million units in the second quarter, up 13.2% from the same period last year, according to market research firm IDC.

