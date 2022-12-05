What Qatar dress code? Croatian model drops jaws at World Cup Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Spectators, in particular, visitors to Qatar for the World Cup, would have seen articles about the country’s laws and culture when it comes to its conservative customs, however, one Instagram model from Croatia has been sporting daring outfits much to the surprise of many.

Ivana Kno?ll has been dubbed online as the World Cup’s ‘sexiest fan’ and World Cup’s ‘hottest fan’ in a country where women dress modestly.

As an Islamic country, Qataris dress traditionally and while World Cup fans are not expected to follow, visitors would have been guided to show respect for the local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public.

Screengrab via @knolldoll

According to the Qatar Tourism website: “Attitudes towards dressing in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothes in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered.”

But this has not been the case for the Instagram model who last Thursday posted this racy photo on her Instagram page from the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium with the following caption: “Besides me Lukaku showed the most today ??????? let’s go!”

She posted another “little number” on Monday, when Japan and Croatia faced off in the round of 16.

Kno?ll said simply “Let’s go” with her country’s flag and emojis.

Followers on her Instagram page have expressed both support and shock over her revealing outfits.

NewsAmericasNow.com