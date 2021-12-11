What happened after a bishop told kids Santa doesn’t exist

The content originally appeared on: CNN

“No, Santa Claus does not exist. In fact, I would add that the red of the suit he wears was chosen by Coca Cola exclusively for advertising purposes,” Antonio Stagliano told the children, according to Sicilian media

Italian media reported that the comments came during an event held on the feast day of Saint Nicholas, the initial inspiration for the figure of Santa Claus and widely known for his generosity.

However, after the bishop’s comments went viral, the Diocese of Noto posted an apology on its Facebook page , written by Stagliano’s press secretary Father Alessandro Paolini.

“First of all, on behalf of the Bishop, I express regret for this statement that has disappointed the children, and want to clarify that this was not at all Mr. Stagliano’s intention,” the statement said.

