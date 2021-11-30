Westpac to likely pay $81 million for allegedly charging dead people, among other breaches

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Australia’s No. 3 lender admitted to six civil penalty proceedings filed by the country’s securities regulator, including allegations against its banking, superannuation, wealth management and now divested general insurance units.

10 million Australian dollars ($7.2 million) in advice fees to more than 11,000 deceased people and distributed duplicate insurance policies to over 7,000 clients. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission had alleged Westpac charged over10 million Australian dollars ($7.2 million) in advice fees to more than 11,000 deceased people and distributed duplicate insurance policies to over 7,000 clients.

These infractions took place over a 10-year period, ASIC claimed.

Australia’s financial sector has faced intense scrutiny since a Royal Commission inquiry in 2018 found widespread shortcomings across the industry, with charging the dead among the most common and damaging revelations.

