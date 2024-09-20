‘We’re planning for the future’ – Jagdeo as over 6000 attend PPP youth camps

A section of the gathering at a PPP youth conference in Region Five

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) is making significant strides in engaging the youth of Guyana, as highlighted by its General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo during a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday. The party is currently conducting a series of youth camps and conferences across the country, with Dr. Jagdeo boasting of over 6,000 young participants already participating.

Dr. Jagdeo emphasised the critical role that young people play in shaping the future of the nation and the party. He noted that the Progressive Youth Organisation (PYO)—the youth arm of the PPP—has garnered impressive turnout figures, with more regions still to be visited, including Regions Three, Six, Seven, and Eight.

“I am pleased that the party is growing among young people. This is an enormous number of young people. I don’t think there is any youth organisation that has those numbers anywhere in our country,” Dr. Jagdeo stated.

The GS elaborated on the PPP’s commitment to developing the next generation of leaders, stressing that these camps serve as an “incubator for leadership.” Young participants are not only learning about political processes but are also being prepared for future leadership roles within the party and on a national level.

“For us, the rebuilding of our youth movement is crucial for continuity, growth, and placing it in secure hands,” Dr. Jagdeo remarked. He highlighted the importance of fostering empathy and social consciousness among young leaders, ensuring that their governance reflects the concerns of the people.

“They get a grounding, they learn empathy, ‘[and] they learn about struggles. It’s not just about personal development… it’s also about developing social consciousness and empathy with struggling people. If you can empathise with struggling people, you will become good leaders and people’s concerns will always be reflected in governance and policy making,” Dr. Jagdeo noted.

He further expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm of the youth, hoping that other political parties would take note of this trend.

In fact, Dr. Jagdeo criticised opposition parties for their reliance on aging politicians, referring to their leadership as a “fossil” of the past. He asserted that the PPP is preparing to change the guard, emphasising the need for fresh, youthful perspectives in politics.

“I am very pleased with the great turn out we’ve had and the eagerness of the young people to be associated with the PPP. And this hopefully is something to be replicated by the other parties,” Dr. Jagdeo said.