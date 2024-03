The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A shotgun and an air gun were on Sunday found in a clump of bushes at Cookrite Savannah in Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Police stated that ranks acting on information received went to the location where they found the two firearms. The ranks reported found the weapons in a clump of bushes about 400 meters away from the last camp in the savannah.

However, the guns were taken to the Whim Police Station. At the time of the discovery, no one was in the area. Investigations are ongoing.