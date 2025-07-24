‘We have to be serious about who we want to lead us into the next 5 years’ – PM

Highlighting the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government’s unparalleled feat in the last five years, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said that it has an extensive sheet of accomplishments, which have improved the livelihood of every Guyanese citizen.

Speaking passionately to an energised crowd at a public meeting on William Street in Kitty, Georgetown, on Tuesday, PM Phillips emphasised the importance of Guyanese choosing the right leader for the next five years.

He highlighted the need for them to examine the track record of current and past leaders.

“We have to keep focus. We have to be serious about who we want to lead us into the next five years…And if you are deciding who will lead us for the next five years, you have to examine the track record of those who are leading us now and those who would have led us before the 2020 elections,” he said.

He reminded, “We have a sheet of accomplishments. We have delivered everything that was promised to the people throughout the length and breadth of Guyana…We have re-energised this economy. This country is growing from strength to strength.”

Guyanese have benefited from the creation of 60,000 new jobs since 2020.

“We have many investors who are coming to Guyana, and their biggest headache right now is finding people to work, not because of attitude, but because many of the people who they would have normally employed are already gainfully employed,” he said.

New schools from nursery to secondary have been built and repaired in the hinterland and coastal regions, enhancing the learning environment for the children.

He emphasised the importance of voting for the PPP/C to ensure continued development and shared prosperity.

“Your vote [on] September the first is a vote for many things. [It is] a vote for development. A vote for economic growth. A vote for the defense of democracy in Guyana. Because without democracy, we cannot develop this country,” he said.

PM Phillips described the period from 2015 to 2020 as a period of stagnation in the country, further contrasting it with the PPP/C’s proactive approach to moving Guyana forward from 2020 to the present.

He further urged the residents not to be hoodwinked by the promises made by political parties, affirming that the PPP/C is the only party that has continuously delivered on its commitments to every citizen.

“The next five years are crucial for Guyana. We must build on those gains. You can only go forward with the PPP/C. We have policies for every sector. Guyana must grow infrastructure-wise. Guyana must grow people-wise. Under the PPP/C, Guyana will be a developed country,” he affirmed.

He made it clear that a PPP/C government will continue to focus on people-centred policies and ensuring women and youth are the centre of development.

Thanks to strategic investments by the current government, the prime minister said that the hinterland residents have not been left out of Guyana’s development agenda.

“We have spent billions of dollars to ensure we have internet connectivity in the hinterland…We have built solar farms for the smaller communities,” he added.

Shifting his attention to Kitty, the prime minister pointed out that the community will benefit from more road infrastructure to improve accessibility.

He said that every community in Georgetown will have new roads and better drainage.

The prime minister reiterated the PPP/C’s steadfast commitment to moving Guyana forward, cautioning the gathering not to be distracted by other political parties.

With the upcoming general and regional elections on September 1, PM Phillips emphasised the importance of voting for a party that prioritises education, infrastructure, healthcare, social programmes, community development, and other initiatives.

He noted that the PPP/C government remains focused on a development agenda that uplifts every community through the execution of inclusive policies and tangible investments.

“We are interested in your development. You will continue to get more in your pockets. We are going to ensure that we continue to take the necessary measures to ease the cost of living,” the Prime Minister said.

He continued by saying, “This is the government that you must vote for. We have more promises to make to you. Five more years of development.” [DPI]