‘We have outgrown the Parika Stelling’ – Finance Minister receives preliminary designs for new structure

A section of the Parika Stelling

The government plans to remodel the Parika Stelling to improve the parking arrangements for vehicles and vessels.

This remodelling of the Stelling will result in a safer and more structured dispatch of speedboats utilising the Essequibo and Demerara routes.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh told business owners during a recent meeting on the Essequibo Coast, that progress is being made to increase parking for vehicles and vessels.

He was responding to issues raised by one of the businessmen, who frequents the facility.

“Right now, I have seen preliminary designs, not as yet to the point of going to tender, but I have seen some preliminary conceptual designs on what a remodelled Parika stalling would look like to address exactly those concerns you have raised,” he stated.

The senior finance minister said, “We have outgrown Parika stelling”.

Meanwhile, several improvements in the ferry service from Parika to Supenaam were highlighted at the event.

Minister Singh reminded the business owners that the Peoples Progressive Party Civic Administration introduced two new ferries. It also introduced online booking in 2022.

The Minister also supported the position of Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo that called for the private sector to enter the water transportation market.

“The point that the vice president was making, is that that is also an opportunity if you had three or four big business people in Essequibo…that’s also a business opportunity because people are willing to pay to cross, more efficiently or in a timelier manner if the service is available…We recognise that there is growing demand for the crossing. And if we don’t see a private operator stepping up, I think it’s something which we will certainly have to consider,” he stated.

Dr Singh assured that the government would continue discussions on the frequency of the crossings. [DPI]