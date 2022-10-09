We can learn, become better humans by examining the life of Prophet – Pres Ali in Youman Nabi message

See below for President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Youman Nabi 2022 Message:

The Prophet was a blessing to the world

I extend joyous and heartfelt Youman Nabi greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to the Islamic community. Youman Nabi is a commemoration of the birth, life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace and Blessings be upon Him).

The Prophet did not crave adulation, but we observe his birth because he was the designated Messenger of God. If we cannot honour and respect the One who was sent by Allah, how can we adore Allah?

The Holy Prophet’s birth was a blessing. We are told in the Holy Quran (21:107): “We have sent you forth as nothing but Mercy to the peoples of the world.” The birth and life of the Holy Prophet affirmed him as Allah’s earthly Messenger.

The Prophet (Peace and Blessings be upon Him) led an exemplary life, epitomising the values and virtues of kindness, compassion, humility, gratitude and respect for people. Islam is not incompatible with respect for the rule of law and the rights of the individual. Indeed, the Holy Prophet ( Peace and Blessings be Upon Him) made it clear that whoever hurts another or infringes that person’s rights commits a grievous wrong. He also mandated that we treat others with justice.

My government remains committed to the practice of fairness by upholding the rights and freedoms of all Guyanese, and to doing so under a framework where the rule of law is upheld.

We all need positive examples. The deeds of good men and women motivate us to follow their example. The Quran [18:46] reminds us, “Wealth and children are the adornment of this worldly life, but the everlasting good deeds are far better with your Lord in reward and in hope.”

In this regard, we can learn much and become better human beings by examining the life of the Prophet. It is my fervent hope, on this Youman Nabi, that reflecting on his admirable life will inspire all of us to strive to follow in his footsteps, to obey his precepts and to submit to God.

The Prophet Mohammed (Peace and blessings be upon Him) remains a central figure in Islam. He was the chosen Messenger. As we observe Youman Nabi let us too, in whatever ways we can, become instruments of God.

Without God in our lives, we are rudderless. Youman Nabi is an occasion to reset our moral compasses and become closer to God and all of his people.

Happy Youman Nabi to all!