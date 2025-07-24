“We are spending more money to develop Region 10” – PM tells supporters

Unlike the previous PNC-led Coalition regime, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Administration has spent more on the development and advancement of Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

This is according Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is seeking a second term in office at the September 1 polls, during the PPP/C’s massive Elections Rally today in Linden.

Despite being a traditional political stronghold of the People’s National Congress-led Opposition, the Prime Minister remained residents that during their tenure in office from 2015 to 2020, the APNU+Coalition had only allocated $4.2 billion for the development of Region 10.

In contrast, over the last five years under the PPP/C, more than $122 billion has been injected across the region.

“From 2020 to 2025, in our five years, $122.6 billion [was spent] for Region 10… How they like you, and they spend so little bit money on Region 10? We have spent 29 times more money developing Region 10,” Phillips declared.

To this end, the Prime Minister rallied Lindeners to ensure they vote for the PPP/C at the upcoming elections so that the party can have control over the Regional Administration to continue the development trajectory for Linden.

“No longer must we have an RDC controlled by the green enemy. They’re now your enemy because they’re doing nothing for you,” he stressed.

According to the Prime Minister, the PPP/C has demonstrated its commitment to developing the region and has a proven track record of working towards enhancing the lives of all citizens.

“[The PPP/C is] building out the communities…every sector – agriculture, tourism, mining, you name it – we are spending more money to develop Region 10.”

“We [will be] voting for the only true national party in Guyana – a party that is serious about your development, a party that is serious about your children’s development, a party that is serious about our collective future here in Guyana,” PM Phillips stated.