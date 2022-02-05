“We are ready to work with new Opposition Leader” – PM



…slams APNU/AFC for lack of leadership, vision while in Govt, now Opposition

Prime Minister, Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips on Friday evening complimented Joseph Harmon’s run as Opposition Leader and called on the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) coalition to move with haste in filling this important position, noting that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Administration stands ready to work with the new leader in the interest of Guyana.

“On behalf of my Government led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali…I take this opportunity to compliment Honourable Joseph Harmon on his sterling service as Leader of the Opposition,” PM Phillips expressed during his contributions to the 2022 Budget bebate in the National Assembly.

He rose to speak after an hour-long presentation delivered by Harmon in what was considered his “farewell speech” as Opposition Leader, though he had already resigned from the post and is only now a regular parliamentarian.

“We are ready to work with whoever is appointed or elected Leader of the Opposition in the interest of Guyana…what we ask in return is for the new Leader of the Opposition to accept the legitimacy of our government. This is a government that was elected by the people of Guyana,” PM Phillips declared.

It was only on Thursday that Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told a press conference that President Ali was hoping to consult with the new Opposition Leader by month-end on the reinstation of a number of constitutional service commissions.

Stressing the importance of the country having a strong opposition, Phillips called out the APNU/AFC for its lack of support for its current leader. He highlighted that during Harmon’s “outgoing” presentation, it had “more members on the Government side listening to the Leader of the Opposition”.

“What kind of leadership is that? Where are the elected APNU/AFC parliamentarians… five out of 31? Shame!”

Against this backdrop, the PM contended that the new Opposition Leader should have been delivering the Opposition’s closing point in the national budget debate, noting that “our country deserves a Leader of the Opposition”.

In fact, the PM called for a new Leader of the Opposition by the next sitting of the National Assembly – which will be on Monday wherein the consideration of the budget estimates will begin.

As he delved further into his presentation, Phillips lamented that the current APNU/AFC continues to fail in its role and in the representation of its constituents.

“The many people who have voted for them have lost confidence in their representation…they failed the people and this country while in Government and continue their record of failure in Opposition…,” the PM expressed.

“Even in this Honourable House, they have failed to conduct themselves properly…,” Phillips contended, referencing the infamous ‘mace grab’ of December 29, 2021 when Opposition Members tried to stop the passage of the Natural Resource Fund Act.

“From grabbing the mace and running around this sacred dome screaming, to abusing civilian staff who have no interest in anything else but performing their duties honourably, The APNU/AFC parliamentarians have done it all and they owe the people they represent in this National Assembly many apologies, not only in words but in actions,” the PM contended.

In further driving home his point, the PM reflected on the presentations made by all of the members on the Opposition benches. “We can all agree that it’s the same tune being sung by each and every one of them, including the outgoing Leader of the Opposition,” he said.

According to the PM, their contributions to the debate showcased their “inadequacies and great incompetence by being unable to grasp the whole purpose of Budget 2022”.

“We cannot expect much from those who have proven time and time again to lack basic comprehension skills.”

And according to the PM, this situation “breaks” his “heart” because “the people deserve better”.

No authority

As he ventured on to dissect the speeches delivered by Harmon and other Opposition parliamentarians such as former Telecommunications Minister Cathy Hughes, the PM said it was amusing to listen to the “deception and untruths spewed by the Opposition Members”.

He argued that the APNU/AFC has no authority to speak on behalf of the poor and working class when it was under its regime that 200 new taxes were introduced and many social initiatives such as the $10,000 “Because We Care” cash grant was scrapped.

Noting that the APNU/AFC had a philosophy of “tax and spend economics”, the PM outlined how the PPP/C has reversed those taxes; reintroduced, increased and expanded the “Because We Care” cash grant to $25,000 and included private school students; and launched new measures that will assist every single Guyanese.

The PM further reminded of the many atrocities of the APNU/AFC Administration, including the closure of the four sugar estates which sent 7000 sugar workers on the breadline in spite of it campaign promise that “sugar is too big to fail” and the Commission of Inquiry it launched which warned against shutting down those estates.

“And now you come and tell us that you will form the next Government…we don’t know which government you’re talking about, certainly it’s not 2025,” the PM posited.

He also lambasted the APNU/AFC for having no proper plan in place to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and for failing to liberalise the telecommunications sector – a feat which was achieved within 64 days of the new PPP/C Administration.

“On the 5th of October 2020, I signed the commencement order liberalising the telecommunications sector in this country, based on the same advice that was given to the Honourable Minister two or three years before,” he outlined.

“And yet the former Minister came to this House today and start talk about issues of compensation for GTT when she knew fully well that the issue of compensation did not arise since GTT voluntarily complied with all the provisions of the law…She went on to mention about the issue of tax ,which is a totally separate and apart issue and discussion that is engaging the GRA and the company…,” the PM argued, noting that the former Minister “demonstrated a fundamental misunderstanding on this whole issue of liberalisation of the communication sector”.

In further responding to remarks that emanated from the Opposition side throughout the debate, the PM made it clear that the APNU+AFC should not speak on issues of corruption, democracy, accountability, and transparency.

While he listed several reasons why, one of the main ones was his reminder of the 2020 elections fiasco.

PM Phillips also argued that the APNU/AFC has no authority to talk about housing, salary increases, and climate change since its performance in those areas while in Government were nothing short of poor.

According to Phillips, the APNU/AFC Opposition MPs have proved and are continuing to prove “why they earned their seats on that side and so shall it be for a very, very, very long time”.