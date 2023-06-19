‘We are following every protocol’ – Min. Persaud on CPA probe into sexual assault allegations against Dharamlall

Local Government Minister Nigel Dharamlall

The Childcare Protection Agency continues its investigation into allegations of sexual assault committed by Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall, and according to Minister of Human Services and Social Security, all protocols are being followed.

“The Childcare Protection Agency which falls under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has embarked on an investigation as I had committed to and that investigation is ongoing. To date, a statement has been given and a forensic interim report has been compiled and will be submitted and we’re following every protocol that we usually do whenever any such allegation is made,” the Minister told reporters on Monday.

It was announced on Sunday that Dharamlall will be proceeding on administrative leave to facilitate the investigations. This was confirmed by President Dr Irfaan Ali, who explained in other sections of the media that the leave was requested by Dharamlall himself, to allow for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

The victim is a 16-year-old who claimed that the incident in question occurred last year. Her allegations have been making the rounds on social media. Several prominent figures have since weighed in on the development, including Opposition Parliamentarian Geeta Chandon-Edmond and Education Minister Priya Manickchand.

Dharamlall has since also lawyered up, retaining the services of Hughes Fields & Stoby which is Nigel Hughes’ law firm.

In a statement issued by the law firm, it was noted that “Mr. Dharamlall remains willing and disposed to assist in a full investigation of the matter. All the allegations are denied. In the interest of a fair investigation and the necessity to protect the interests of all parties concerned, we urge that speculation, wild accusations, pre mature judgments and unsupported conclusions be avoided. Until further advised by his Attorneys, no further statements will be issued by or on behalf of Mr. Dharamlall.”