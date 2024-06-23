WCD woman stabbed to death by reputed husband

Dead: Anuradha Khatoon

A West Coast Demerara mother of three was stabbed to death late Saturday night by her reputed husband, who is currently on the run.

Dead is Anuradha Khatoon called ‘Mama’, a 34-year-old fruits vendor of Best Village, WCD.

The incident occurred at about 23:30hrs on Saturday at the couple’s Lot 1 Best Village home.

According to police reports, Khatoon and the suspect – a 30-year-old Fisherman – had shared a common law relationship for the past five years, and were living together in the woman’s house along with her three children from a previous relationship.

On Saturday night at about 23:30hrs, the suspect returned home under the influence of alcohol, and the woman told him that he had to ‘ease on the alcohol drinking’. The suspect became angry, and they ended up in a heated argument. As a result, the suspect armed himself with a knife and dealt Khatoon one stab to her throat.

The woman fell to the floor in the living room, and the suspect made good his escape.

An alarm was raised by the woman’s 12-year-old son (stepson of the suspect), who was awoken after he heard his mother screaming. The injured woman was then rushed to the nearby West Demerara Regional Hospital by family members, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said a stab wound was seen to the woman’s throat area. Moreover, detectives searched the scene of the incident and a kitchen knife was found on the floor in the house.

Nevertheless, Khatoon’s body is presently at Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The suspect is yet to be arrested.