WCD duo busted with over 12lbs ganja at Quartzstone Landing

Rickford Rogers and Mckya Smith both of Best Village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) were taken into custody following the discovery of over 12 pounds of cannabis at Quartzstone Landing, Cuyuni River, in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The two men were passengers on a boat that was also transporting fuel to the said landing. As the boat arrived at its destination, police requested to conduct a search on the passengers but nothing illegal was found on their person.

However, the ranks noticed a sealed cardboard box in the boat which the boat’s captain indicated belonged to Rogers and Smith. When questioned by the ranks, both Smith and Rogers accepted ownership of the box.

A search of the box revealed 11 large plastic-wrapped parcels which contained the ganja.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Bartica Police Station where the cannabis was weighed and amounted to 12.2 pounds. The suspects are in custody pending charges.