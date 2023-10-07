WCB man killed by speeding GDF bus

A 38-year-old West Coast Berbice woman was struck and killed by a speeding Guyana Defence Force (GDF) minibus on the West Coast Berbice Public Road in the wee hours of today.

Dead is Lavie Long of El Dorado Vilage, WCB. The accident occurred sometime around 01:05h on the Foulis Public Road, WCB.

Long succumbed at the scene after being run over by the said bus.

According to Police reports, the Motorbus (DFB 1661), at the time of the accident, was driven by a 46-year-old Staff Sergeant of Timehri North, East Bank Demerara, who is attached to Base Camp Stephenson.

He has since been placed into custody at the Vigilance Police Station assisting with the investigation.

Enquiries disclosed that the Motorbus driven by the 46-year-old Staff Sergeant was proceeding West on the southern side of Foulis Public Road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when it collided with 38-year-old Lavie Long of El Dorado Vilage, West Coast Berbice, who was in the centre of the public road.

The 38-year-old woman received injuries to her head and succumbed on the spot.

Police ranks were alerted of the accident and subsequently visited the scene at about 01:40 hrs today, where the body of the deceased was picked up and taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem examination.

Police ranks intercepted the driver and the vehicle at Vigilance (Public Road), East Coast Demerara, where a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and no trace of alcohol was detected.

The scene was photographed and CCTV footage of the accident has been obtained.

The driver remains in police custody as investigations continue.